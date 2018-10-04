'No Selector Spoke to Me After I Was Dropped' - Murali Vijay Complains of Lack of Communication

Loading...
Vijay was axed from the side after the first two Tests. He scored an aggregate of 26 runs in the first match and bagged a pair in the second. He was also ignored for the two-Test series against West Indies.
“Neither the chief selector nor any other person spoke to me in England after I was dropped from the third Test,” Vijay told the Mumbai Mirror after playing for Tamil Nadu against Tripura in a Vijay Hazare Trophy game in Chennai.
“None of them have spoken to me since. I did have a conversation with the members of the team management in England and that’s it.”
Karun Nair, who was also dropped from the side for the West Indies series, had previously stated that the team management had not communicated to him what he had to do in order to get back into the Test side.
His words were met with a swift denial from chief of selectors MSK Prasad but the lack of clarity and consistency over the selection process was something that India spinner Harbhajan Singh had hit out against.
Vijay agreed with Harbhajan's criticism of the selection process - “I tend to agree with what Harbhajan Singh has said (on Tuesday) about parameters of selection.”
“I think it is important that a player is told about the reasons for keeping him out so that he knows where exactly he stands in the team managements’ and selectors’ scheme of things.”
However, Vijay has not yet given up hope of making a comeback to the side for the Australia tour.
His county stint with Essex has seen him among the runs and he’s hoping to keep scoring more for Tamil Nadu to keep himself in the national team reckoning.
“Right now I am looking forward to doing well for Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy. I have been in these situations before and made a comeback. I will be preparing for the Australia series too in my own manner. I know the conditions there well, having scored close to 500 runs (482) during the 2014-15 series. I wish to be ready if the chance comes.”
“Ultimately it’s the runs that matter when you are trying to make a comeback.”
First Published: October 4, 2018, 10:30 AM IST