After Knee Surgery, 'Recovery Mode' On for T Natarajan

Sunrisers and India pacer T Natarajan, whose dream of playing for India came true recently, hasn’t got things going in his favour. He got injured and was ruled out of IPL—a tournament where he was so successful in 2020. Later as he was operated upon, it became very clear that he will miss the bus to UK where India are set to take on NZ in WTC final. But a guy like Natarajan, who had to fight at every step to secure prosperity, is not among the one to give up. And in this latest picture posted by SRH, he looks in good spirits. He recently underwent a knee surgery.

“Road to recovery on for @Natarajan_91,” tweeted the franchise.

What happened to Natarajan?

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL due to a knee injury for which he will have to undergo a surgery.

The 30-year-old Natarajan had played only two out of the four games for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. He originally sustained this injury during the tour of Australia earlier this year.

“I am sad to miss the remaining games (this IPL). Since I played well last season and went on to play for India, my expectations were high. Unfortunately, I have to undergo knee surgery and will miss this season,” the yorker specialist said in a video posted by Sunrisers Hyderabad on its official twitter handle.

(With PTI Inputs)

