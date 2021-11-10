After Kohli, Bumrah And Dravid Raise Concerns, BCCI to Assess Workload Before Picking a Team

Taking note of the bio-bubble fatigue concern raised by senior India cricketers including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and outgoing coach Ravi Shastri, the BCCI will reportedly consider the workload management of players among other factors before picking a team for a series from now on.

During India’s campaign at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in UAE, Kohli and Bumrah had talked about how the exhaustion due to players switching from one bio-bubble to another without sufficient breaks was affecting them mentally.

India failed to make it to the semi-finals of the showpiece event after managing three wins out of their five group matches. The BCCI wants to avoid bubble affecting the mental well-being of players.

As per a report in The Indian Express, newly appointed head coach Rahul Dravid had also spoken about the players’ workload management with the Cricket Advisory Committee when he appeared for his interview for the position.

The English daily further quoted an unnamed BCCI official as saying that the board will now decide on which players get rested for a particular series.

“The BCCI will decide on which player needs to be rested depending on how much cricket is being played. We are aware of the fatigue issue. The player who has been rested will get his place back in the team even if the replacement does well,” the official was quoted as saying.

Following the conclusion of India’s final match of the T20 world cup, Shastri had said even Don Bradman would have struggled playing in bio-bubble.

“I don’t read too much into Virat’s form. I don’t care who the player is. If you put even Don Bradman in the bubble, his average will come down. Eventually, the bubble will burst,” he had said.

Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah are among the senior members of the Indian team who have been rested for the upcoming New Zealand T20I series.

