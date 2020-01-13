Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Wankhede, Mumbai

14 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

3rd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Rajkot SCAG

17 Jan, 202013:30 IST

After Kohli's Positive Remark, Decks Could be Cleared for Day-Night Test in Australia

The Indian cricket team could play at least one Day/Night Test during its tour of Australia later this year after skipper Virat Kohli said on Monday he was open to the idea.

PTI |January 13, 2020, 10:31 PM IST
After Kohli's Positive Remark, Decks Could be Cleared for Day-Night Test in Australia

Mumbai: The Indian cricket team could play at least one Day-Night Test during its tour of Australia later this year after skipper Virat Kohli said on Monday he was open to the idea.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah met the top officials of Cricket Australia and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) during an informal meeting here on Monday.

It is understood that the 'Meet and Greet' session was meant to discuss a range of policy issues with regards to the ICC's proposed four-day Tests, one global meet per year, a four-nation Super series involving the 'Big Three and Day-Night Tests.

While no one was ready to come on record, it is understood that both the BCCI and Cricket Australia are on same page as far as playing one Day-Night Test in Australia is concerned.

During the 2018-19 tour, Cricket Australia had failed in its bid to convince India to play a 'Pink Ball Test' at the Adelaide Oval. The Indian team management then cited lack of experience of using the pink ball under lights as the reason.

However, after Ganguly took over the reins of BCCI, the first ever pink ball Test in India was held between India and Bangladesh, which prompted Cricket Australia to pitch for a Day-Night game during the next tour.

"The modalities are yet to be finalised but chances look bright that India will play a Test match under lights during their next tour of Australia," a senior BCCI functionary told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The official also confirmed that no such proposal has come from New Zealand Cricket (NZC). India will play two Tests in New Zealand next month.

"We're ready and up for the challenge - whether it's Gabba, Perth... it doesn't matter to us. It's become a very exciting feature of any Test series and we're open to playing day-night Tests," Kohli said earlier in the day.

As far as the ICC's proposed one global white-ball tournament per year during the next FTP Cycle (2023-2031) is concerned, all the boards have expressed strong opposition.

India vs Australia 2020Jay Shahsourav gangulyvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 14 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Port Elizabeth

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 17 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Rajkot SCAG All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more