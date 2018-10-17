After Kohli’s Request, WAGs to Accompany Players on Overseas Tour After First 10 Days

Loading...
Recently, Kohli had asked the BCCI to bring a change in the existing WAGs policy, where cricketers’ partners could only stay with them for a period of two weeks. Before this, BCCI had maintained a no WAGs policy on tours.
In 2015, Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland had made a similar decision, despite the Kangaroos’ dismal performance in the Ashes and the criticism that WAGs led to their downfall, following it.
In the view of the CoA, the presence of WAGs can only bolster the performance of the players on long overseas tours. To see things from the player’s perspective, CoA met Kohli, Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma before the start of the second Test versus West Indies in Hyderabad.
First Published: October 17, 2018, 10:11 AM IST