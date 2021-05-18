CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » After Lisa Sthalekar's Criticism of BCCI, Veda Krishnamurthy Thanks Board Secretary Jay Shah For Extending Support in Unprecedented Times

After Lisa Sthalekar's Criticism of BCCI, Veda Krishnamurthy Thanks Board Secretary Jay Shah For Extending Support in Unprecedented Times

After Lisa Sthalekar's Criticism of BCCI, Veda Krishnamurthy Thanks Board Secretary Jay Shah For Extending Support in Unprecedented Times

Veda Krishnamurthy lost her mother and sister due to coronavirus within the space of two weeks.

India women allrounder Veda Krishnamurthy has thanked BCCI and board secretary Jay Shah for calling her and extending support after her family was struck by twin tragedies. Veda’s mother and sister passed away in the space of two weeks after contracting coronavirus.

“Have been tough last month for me and family and I’d like to sincerely thank the @BCCI & Mr @jayshah sir for calling me few days back and extending support in these unprecedented times. Many thanks sir @BCCIWomen,” Veda tweeted on Tuesday.

Her comments have come after former Australia cricketer Lisa Sthalekar criticised BCCI for not getting in touch with Veda during the time of her grief, expressing her anger at the ignorance.

“Whilst not selecting Veda for the upcoming series maybe justified from their point of view, what angers me the most is that as a contracted player she has not received a communication from the BCCI, just to even check how she is coping. A true association must deeply care about its players and not focus solely on just the game at any cost. So disappointed. As a past player the ACA has reached out daily to see how we are and provided all kinds of service. If there was a need for player association in India it is surely now. The stress, anxiety, fear and grief that many players have experienced through this pandemic will take its toll on them as individual and inadvertently affect the game,” Sthalekar wrote on Twitter.

India women team is set to depart for the UK tour in the first week of June for a one-off Test, ODI and T20I series vs England. Veda hasn’t been named in the squad for the tour though.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches