After Lisa Sthalekar's Criticism of BCCI, Veda Krishnamurthy Thanks Board Secretary Jay Shah For Extending Support in Unprecedented Times

India women allrounder Veda Krishnamurthy has thanked BCCI and board secretary Jay Shah for calling her and extending support after her family was struck by twin tragedies. Veda’s mother and sister passed away in the space of two weeks after contracting coronavirus.

“Have been tough last month for me and family and I’d like to sincerely thank the @BCCI & Mr @jayshah sir for calling me few days back and extending support in these unprecedented times. Many thanks sir @BCCIWomen,” Veda tweeted on Tuesday.

Her comments have come after former Australia cricketer Lisa Sthalekar criticised BCCI for not getting in touch with Veda during the time of her grief, expressing her anger at the ignorance.

“Whilst not selecting Veda for the upcoming series maybe justified from their point of view, what angers me the most is that as a contracted player she has not received a communication from the BCCI, just to even check how she is coping. A true association must deeply care about its players and not focus solely on just the game at any cost. So disappointed. As a past player the ACA has reached out daily to see how we are and provided all kinds of service. If there was a need for player association in India it is surely now. The stress, anxiety, fear and grief that many players have experienced through this pandemic will take its toll on them as individual and inadvertently affect the game,” Sthalekar wrote on Twitter.

India women team is set to depart for the UK tour in the first week of June for a one-off Test, ODI and T20I series vs England. Veda hasn’t been named in the squad for the tour though.

