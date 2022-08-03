After Match-Winning Knock, Suryakumar Yadav Gets Busy Signing Autographs | WATCH

Suryakumar Yadav was at his menacing best on the field, meanwhile, off the field he was his usual calm self as he signed autographs for the fans moments after helping India beat West Indies. After being set 165 for a win, India had to lose Rohit Sharma after he got retired hurt due to a back spasm.

Later, it was SKY and Shreyas Iyer who forged a fifty-plus run stand to help India set a soild platform upon which Rishabh Pant launched his counter. Nonetheless, it was SKY who attracted all the eyeballs with his unorthodox shots across the park. He even went on to play his scoop over Fine Leg before taking out the Upper Cut.

Having had a brief dry spell after his maiden T20I hundred at Nottingham, Suryakumar was back in his element and this time in an unfamiliar role as an opener, which he has been performing during the series. It was another 360-degree effort that showed his flexibility, skill, and hand-eye coordination, all in one go. There were eight fours and four sixes in his knock.

Later as the game ended, BCCI posted a video on Twitter where he can be seen signing autographs for the fans. “Match-winning knock. Heartwarming gesture. @surya_14kumar appreciates the support of the fans after #TeamIndia’s win in the third T20I!” wrote the BCCI.

Match-winning knock 👏 Heartwarming gesture ☺️@surya_14kumar appreciates the support of the fans after #TeamIndia‘s win in the third T20I! 👍 👍#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/LYj9tNBVJH — BCCI (@BCCI) August 3, 2022



There was a picture-perfect lofted six over extra cover off Alzarri Joseph, which will be difficult to forget as he held his pose for several seconds after execution. There was slashed six off the same bowler and the ramp shot using the pace and bounce, a pull over deep mid-wicket and a cross-batted punch over mid-on fielder.

Against the parsimonious left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, there was a slog sweep over square leg to complete his half-century. At the half-way stage, the score was 96 for no loss despite skipper Rohit Sharma (11) retiring hurt with a back muscle pull.

