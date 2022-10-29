T20 World Cup: Australia Coach Andrew McDonald Fears More Covid-19 Cases in His Team

Australia cricket team are under the Covid-19 scanner in the ongoing T20 World Cup. A few days back their only wicket-keeper Matthew Wade and bowler Adam Zampa were tested Covid positive and now team coach Andrew McDonald fears that there might be a chance of more positive cases cropping up in his team.

While talking about the rising number of Covid-19 cases amongst players at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, McDonald said that it’s possible to see more cases coming up in his squad.

“That’s highly possible (more COVID cases) really the way it’s gone. I suppose the strong point around that was that Matthew Wade was going to play tonight (Friday). So each individual is affected differently by the virus. Obviously, Zampa wasn’t quite right. We had a caution there to make sure he was ready to go for this game whereas Wade responded totally differently, less symptoms and he was ready to go,” said McDonald.

Further, McDonald said that it’s a real possibility for all the teams in the tournament to come across Covid-19 cases in the team.

“Zampa had to be isolated from the group. That was probably the only thing where we had to communicate separately from him, which is a little bit unique. But yeah, it’s a real possibility for all teams,” McDonald added.

Apart from the two Covid-19 affected Australians, Ireland’s George Dockrell had also caught the virus. However, he featured in Ireland’s 9-wicket loss against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

It is to be noted that earlier this month, Australian government had lifted the mandatory isolation requirements for Covid positive cases. Also, the current ICC regulations state that a positive test does not stop a player from playing in the ongoing T20 World Cup or training with his teammates. Therefore, if the player who’s been tested finds himself in the best of his health then he can participate in the matches.

Earlier when Josh Inglis got injured, Cameron Green was roped in as his replacement and at that point, Australian captain Aaron Finch had admitted that the team has played a gamble of playing with only one wicket-keeper. On the same lines, McDonald had said, “If you look back over World Cup squad selections, there have been plenty of times where Australia have gone in with only one frontline keeper in the squad.”

It is now to be seen how Wade will feature in Australia’s upcoming matches. Though, their last match against England was washed out without a single ball being bowled, they will look forward to turn their attention towards Ireland, who they face on October 31.

