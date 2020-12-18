After Mohammad Amir's Retirement, Shoaib Akhtar Claims Left-armer Can Do 'Wonders' Under Him

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has reacted to 28-year-old Mohammad Amir's retirement from international cricket, citing mental torture as by PCB as the reason for the drastic move. Akhtar has urged the board to not waste a bowler like Amir. In a tweet, he also said that if given a chance, he can do wonders with the left-armer.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has reacted to 28-year-old Mohammad Amir's retirement from international cricket, citing mental torture as by PCB as the reason for the drastic move. Akhtar has urged the board to not waste a bowler like Amir. In a tweet, he also said that if given a chance, he can do wonders with the left-armer.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia Live Score

"Give @iamamirofficial under me and then see the wonders he does on the ground. Na zaaya kerain us ko," Shoaib Akhtar.

Give @iamamirofficial under me and then see the wonders he does on the ground. Na zaaya kerain us ko. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 17, 2020

Amir, who had earlier announced Test retirement in June 2019 said, that he doesn't want to play under the current PCB regime. He went on to say that he got a wake up call when he was ignored for the series against New Zealand.

"No, I am not going away from cricket. If you have seen the way the atmosphere over here and the way I have been sidelined. I got a wake-up call there when I was not selected in 35 boys. If I don't get selected in 35-member squad, then it means to wake up call for me," Amir said in a video shared by Pakistan journalist Shoaib Jatt on social media.

"I don't think I can play cricket under this management. I think I should leave cricket this time. I am being tortured mentally.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia 1st Test: Twitter Roasts Ajinkya Rahane After Mix-up Leads to Virat Kohli's Dismissal

"I don't think I can tolerate any more torture now. I have seen a lot of torture from 2010 to 2015. I was away from the game and sentenced for my mistake. "I am being tortured again and again that PCB invested in me. I still give credit to the two people from PCB. I returned after completing the sentence of five years. Not that I returned after a year. Sethi sahab and Shahid Afridi, were the two people whom I will thank forever. Both of them supported me at a tough time. The rest of the team said that we will not play with Mohammad amir," Amir said.

Meanwhile, PCB said, “This is a personal decision of Mohammad Amir, which the PCB respects, and as such, will not make any further comment on this matter at this stage,” PCB said in a statement on Thursday.