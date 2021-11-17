After More Than 100 Years, Cricket May Finally Become a Part of Olympics 

The International Cricket Council has been trying to get cricket included in the Olympics for a long time now. And now reports suggest that Cricket may be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The prospects of having cricket in the Olympics were boosted after the United States of America was awarded the joint hosting rights of the T20 World Cup in 2024. This World Cup will be jointly organized in the West Indies and America. Currently, America is just an associate member of the ICC.

Cricket is growing continuously in the US and their cricketers have been playing in several T20 leagues all across the world. Apart from that, players from other major cricket playing nations have moved to America and are part of the system. This list also includes India’s, Unmukt Chand. By organising the T20 World Cup, the ICC will gauge the infrastructure present in the country. Also, the fans will have the opportunity to witness the mega event live. Apart from the T20 matches of India and West Indies, other international matches have also been played in America.

T10 league can be included:

The T10 league can be included in the Olympics. However, it has not achieved international level yet. But a successful T10 league has been organised in the UAE for the last several years and the ICC has recognised it. At present, ICC organises Test, ODI and T20 only at the international level. But looking at the Olympics, they can well approve the T10.

Medals were received in cricket in the Olympics in 1900

Cricket was included back in the 1900 Olympics in Paris. However, only 2 sides got the chance to be a part of the tournament. Britain won the gold medal by defeating the French Athletic Club Union. Cricket has never been able to get a place in the Olympics. Women’s T20 has been included in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022.

