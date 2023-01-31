After Neem Karoli Baba, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Rishikesh Ashram Ahead Of Border Gavaskar Trophy

Former India captain and star batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma visited Rishikesh as they took on another spiritual journey days after their reported visit to Neem Karoli Baba’s ashram. Moreover, the couple had also visited a spiritual guru in Vrindavan. The 34-year-old has seen success since these visits and fans are speculating that Kohli is bound to see success in the Border Gavaskar Trophy following another spiritual visit this time to Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj’s samadhi at Swami Dayanand Ashram in Rishikesh.

Kohli, who had gone through a severe drought of late, came back and scored two centuries against Sri Lanka in the third ODI match at Thiruvananthapuram and the series opener in Guwahati. He is currently rested for the three match T20Is against the Blackcaps.

Earlier when the couple visited Vrindavan, they had distributed blankets to the needy.

In one of the photos of their visit that has now found its way on social media, the couple can be seen with folded hands. Virat was seen in an Olive Green jacket and a black shirt whereas Anushka was pictured in a white cap along with a black jacket.

Kohli, along with senior players like Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were rested for the New Zealand T20Is and will be seen in action against Australia in Border Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur from February 9.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in rishikesh. pic.twitter.com/27BG9fUVMB— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 30, 2023

Virat Kohli Plans His Dream Home In Alibaug That Will Have Wellness Spa, Community At Large

It seems Virat Kohli is all set to build his dream home in Alibaug. One of his Instagram reels titled ‘caught in the act’ indicates the same where he can be seen explaining his requirements to the proposed builder in what could be a promotional video.

“Had a great time discussing the aesthetics of my new home with Aditya who is building a truly incredible residential community, Avas Living in Alibaugh. With an amazing pool deck, calming interiors and expansive rooms, this villa is everything I want it to be and cannot wait to spend time there with my family!”

“As you know we had many discussions, I do have a vision for my home. And I have full faith in you to make it come true,” Kohli can be heard saying the video which was posted on his Instagram account.

“The person who seems to be heading the project replies: “Thanks Virat we will try our best to achieve your needs and look to make you a spectacular home that you and your family will enjoy for decades and generations to come.”

