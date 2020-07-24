Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS TALLINN, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

2ND INN

Eesti Tigers

72/5 (10.0)

Eesti Tigers
v/s
Tallinn United
Tallinn United*

73/0 (7.0)

Tallinn United beat Eesti Tigers by 10 wickets
Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

258/4 (85.4)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Live

ECS TALLINN, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

1ST INN

Tartu Vikings *

0/0 (0.0)

Tartu Vikings
v/s
Tallinn Rising Stars
Tallinn Rising Stars

Tartu Vikings elected to bat
Live

ECN AUSTRIAN T10, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

1ST INN

Austrian Cricket Tigers *

0/0 (0.0)

Austrian Cricket Tigers
v/s
Pakistan CC
Pakistan CC

Pakistan CC elected to field
Live

ECN AUSTRIAN T10, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

2ND INN

Vienna CC

129/4 (10.0)

Vienna CC
v/s
Bangladesh CC Austria
Bangladesh CC Austria*

16/0 (1.3)

Bangladesh CC Austria need 114 runs in 51 balls at 13.41 rpo

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

After NZC Gives NOC to Players to Play IPL, All Eyes on Australian Board to Follow Suit

Now that the IPL chairman Brijesh Patel has confirmed that the tournament will take place UAE starting September 19, the spotlight shifts to overseas players and boards as to whether they will get NOCs from to play in the tournament or not.

Cricketnext Staff |July 24, 2020, 6:19 PM IST
New Zealand Cricket has already come forward and issued the NOC to six of its players including Kane Williamson (SunRisers Hyderabad), Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians), Jimmy Neesham (Kings XI Punjab), Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings), Mitchell McClenaghan (Mumbai Indians) and Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders).

The big question now is whether Cricket Australia will also do that or not. They had earlier said, “Should the tournament be confirmed, Cricket Australia would then make its considerations accordingly,” ANI quoted an unnamed CA official as saying on Friday.

Glenn Maxwell has already expressed his interest in playing in the cash-rich league after the cancellation of the T20 World Cup.

14 players from Australia have IPL contracts currently. Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson (All Royal Challengers Bangalore), Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile (Both Mumbai Indians), Josh Hazelwood, Shane Watson (Both Chennai Super Kings), Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis (Both Delhi Capitals), Glenn Maxwell (Kings XI Punjab), Pat Cummins, Chris Green (Both Kolkata Knight Riders) and, Steve Smith, Andrew Tye (Both Rajasthan Royals).

Even though IPL chairman has confirmed the news of IPL happening, a formal announcement will only be made next week after the GC.

“So we discussed this date (September 19 to November 8), we had an informal discussion on dates but a final decision will only be taken in the governing council meeting. We also have to discuss other things including training camp, SOP, etc. More clarity can only come after the meeting,” a source told ANI.

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
