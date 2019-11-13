Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

After ODI Sweep, West Indies Look to Extend Supremacy Over Afghanistan in T20Is

After a 3-0 drubbing at the hands West Indies in the ODIs, Afghanistan have a lot to prove come the T20I series, starting November 14 in Lucknow, while the former face an uphill task of keeping up the intensity.

Cricketnext Staff |November 13, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
While the Windies, who are often criticized for being inconsistent, came out all guns blazing and demolished the opposition, Afghanistan were found wanting in every department throughout the ODIs.

The recently concluded series holds a lot of value for the Windies as Kieron Pollard, in his first full-time assignment as ODI skipper, oversaw West Indies' first series win in the format since 2014.

The biggest plus from the series for them could be the stepping up of youngsters. Nicholas Pooran had already shown what he is capable of with the bat, but it was Hayden Walsh and Romario Shepherd, who impressed one and all with their efforts with the ball.

Now the real challenge for Pollard & Co. will be to maintain the momentum and not be complacent against the wounded Afghanistan, as the latter have hurt Windies in the shortest format a few times before.

Afghanistan, a side whose batting line up revolves around Rahmat Shah, failed to rise to the occasion and faltered against Windies bowling. Though the likes of Asghar Afghan & Hazratullah Zazai did score fifties in the three encounters, the batting unit failed to click as a unit and big partnerships were hard to come by, which led to their downfall.

Similar was the case with their bowling – over-reliance on Rashid Khan who just wasn’t at his best and picked up only two wickets in three matches. Although Mujeeb-ur-Rehman was among wickets, but didn’t get the support from other bowlers who could build pressure from the other end.

Come the T20Is Afghanistan would look to use their resources in a better way – in a format they fancy the most.  Also, skipper Rashid Khan will have to deliver with the ball, and his performance can lift the morale of the entire team.

The first T20I starts at 7 PM.

Squads:

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan (Captain), Karim Janat, Fareed Malik, Yamin Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Sayed Shirzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard (Captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Kesrick Williams

Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Denesh Ramdin, Hayden Walsh, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph

