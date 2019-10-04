Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

After ODIs, Pakistan Look to Continue T20 Dominance Against Sri Lanka

After registering a 2-0 ODI series win on home soil, Pakistan will clash against Sri Lanka once again but in another format, one in which they are ranked number one in the world. There will be three T20Is that will be played, all at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and Sri Lanka would be looking for some positive results on this tour which has seen no wins for them so far. The first T20I will be played on Saturday, October 5th.

October 4, 2019
There have been positives for the visitors as far as it comes to individual performances, though. They posted a total of 297/9 in the last ODI, powered by Danushka Gunathilaka’s knock of 133 runs at the top of the order.

The visitors will be hoping that the likes of Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella and Thisara Perera will not be missed too much. The spin of Lahiru Kumara will have a huge part to play, with his variations vital in a format where every ball will be a scoring opportunity.

Pakistan have made some changes to their squad, with mercurial batsman Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal and Faheem Ashraf all coming back into the team. Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will also be making a comeback into the format, after not featuring in the T20 series that Pakistan last played against South Africa.

Pakistan are also blessed in the format with a litany of all-round options further down the order. Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan are all handy with the bat, and could prove to be the differential in close contests.

The tour has gone off smoothly so far, with overall satisfaction surrounding how seriously the security has been taken, and with a general feeling of optimism among the cricket loving Pakistani crowd, the T20 series promises many exciting moments with how the home team is shaping up.

In truth, Pakistan are the stronger side on paper and will be expected to dominate in all areas. But in the shortest format of the game, anything is possible, and Sri Lanka won’t be pulling any punches in their pursuit to go all out and start challenging on the tour.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (Capt), Babar Azam, Ahmed Shehzad, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Aamir, Muhammad Hasnain, Muhammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Umar Akmal, Usman Shinwari and Wahab Riaz.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka, Danushka Gunathileka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana

