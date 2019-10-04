After ODIs, Pakistan Look to Continue T20 Dominance Against Sri Lanka
After registering a 2-0 ODI series win on home soil, Pakistan will clash against Sri Lanka once again but in another format, one in which they are ranked number one in the world. There will be three T20Is that will be played, all at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and Sri Lanka would be looking for some positive results on this tour which has seen no wins for them so far. The first T20I will be played on Saturday, October 5th.
