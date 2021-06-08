After Ollie Robinson, Another England Player Under Investigation for Historical Racism

A second England cricketer is being investigated for historical “offensive” social media posts, cricket website Wisden.com reported on Monday. Wisden said it had uncovered a racist tweet but chose not to disclose the identity of the player because he was under 16 when it was posted.

“It has been brought to our attention that an England player has posted historic offensive material on their social media account,” a spokesperson for the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

“We are looking into it and will make a further comment in due course.”

It comes after England fast bowler Ollie Robinson was suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of an investigation into offensive material he posted on social media as a teenager in 2012 and 2013. Robinson apologised “unreservedly” for tweets that came to light last week when he made his test debut against New Zealand at Lord’s.

He has been ruled out of selection for the second test against New Zealand starting at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Although Robinson’s tweets haven’t been received well, many have expressed surprise at the magnitude of punishment he has been given by the ECB. “These were comments made more than a decade ago written by someone as a teenager and for which they’ve rightly apologised,” said a spokesman for the prime minister.

On the other hand, this is what skipper Joe Root had to say. “In regards to the stuff that’s happened off the field, it’s not acceptable within our game. We all know that. He addressed the dressing room straightaway. He obviously spoke to you guys and other media outlets straight away, fronted up to it.”

“He showed a lot of remorse from that point onwards. You can see it’s very genuine from how he’s been around the group and the team.”

The skipper said that he was shocked and didn’t know initially how to react.

“I couldn’t believe them (the tweets), personally. I didn’t really know how to take it on the surface. I think the most important thing is Ollie is part of this dressing room and we had to support him. We had to try and do everything that we could to give him an opportunity to learn and understand he has to do better,” he said.

