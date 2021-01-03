After Quarantine Breach, Outrage Over Alleged Consumption of Beef by Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Co; Get Brutally Trolled on Twitter

CRICKETNEXT

Even as Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and three other cricketers are in the dock for apparent quarantine breach in Melbourne, after a video of them sitting at a table in a restaurant was posted on the Twitter account of Navaldeep Singh on Friday, the cricketers now find themselves in a controversy of a different sort altogether.

Singh suggested on Friday he paid the bill for the table and then hugged Pant, although on Saturday Singh claimed there was no hug and players kept their distance. He also posted the photo of the bill, covering a part of it with his hand. However, on Saturday another image of the bill - this time the full version - went viral on social media, and Twitter users outraged over the mention of beef in it. While the authenticity of the bill in the second image cannot be verified, but the content of the bill, alleging the cricketers consumed beef, has not stopped the social media keyboard warriors and trolls to take a dig at the cricketers.

This is what Singh originally posted:

This is the second image of the bill that has now gone viral on social media:

And this is how Twitter users are trolling the cricketers:

The five players will be kept separate from the broader Indian and Australian squads when traveling and at the training venue but will be permitted to train in accordance with protocols that have been put in place.

