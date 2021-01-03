- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
After Quarantine Breach, Outrage Over Alleged Consumption of Beef by Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Co; Get Brutally Trolled on Twitter
Even as Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and three other cricketers are in the dock for apparent quarantine breach in Melbourne, the cricketers now find themselves in a controversy of a different sort altogether.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 3, 2021, 11:56 AM IST
Even as Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and three other cricketers are in the dock for apparent quarantine breach in Melbourne, after a video of them sitting at a table in a restaurant was posted on the Twitter account of Navaldeep Singh on Friday, the cricketers now find themselves in a controversy of a different sort altogether.
India vs Australia: This Indian Fan Paid Restaurant Bill of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant & Navdeep Saini
Singh suggested on Friday he paid the bill for the table and then hugged Pant, although on Saturday Singh claimed there was no hug and players kept their distance. He also posted the photo of the bill, covering a part of it with his hand. However, on Saturday another image of the bill - this time the full version - went viral on social media, and Twitter users outraged over the mention of beef in it. While the authenticity of the bill in the second image cannot be verified, but the content of the bill, alleging the cricketers consumed beef, has not stopped the social media keyboard warriors and trolls to take a dig at the cricketers.
India vs Australia Full Coverage
This is what Singh originally posted:
They are not aware but i have paid there table bill :) . Least i can do for my superstars pic.twitter.com/roZgQyNBDX
— Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021
This is the second image of the bill that has now gone viral on social media:
He becomes Animal Activist on Holi and Diwali to lecture Hindus.
On other days, he and his team eat beef.
According to him, celebrating Holi and Diwali is irresponsibility towards animals.
But eating beef and subsidizing cow slaughter is Animal Activism.
Hypocrite @ImRo45 https://t.co/w0gJQq96sJ pic.twitter.com/ljrMPEQKTI
— Bharadwaj (@BharadwajSpeaks) January 2, 2021
And this is how Twitter users are trolling the cricketers:
Rohit Sharma to the teammate who ordered beef at the restaurant. #beef pic.twitter.com/Gb7z2tOY9t
— Saurabh Vinodiya (@Saurab6162) January 3, 2021
Rohit Sharma right now: pic.twitter.com/BIiBZUQEOg
— S h i l ग न (@ShilganMeshram3) January 2, 2021
On twitter In
outdoor restaurant
eating beef and pork pic.twitter.com/x9qtOBQdxg
— SAVE COWS ॐ (@Chaosinkalyug) January 2, 2021
Rohit sharma is isolating as a precaution after a video on social media showed them eating beef indoors at a Melbourne restaurant.
Meanwhile @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/kIUYF786aI
— Wasim jafferr❁ (@wasimzeffar114) January 2, 2021
Than Rohit or someone ate Beef that did not hurt me what hurt me as a India how did he not order Vada Pav .... Shame on Rohit pic.twitter.com/pYm2OX3iiw
— Sai (@akakrcb6) January 2, 2021
Rohit Sharma,Prithvi shaw and 3 other cricketers while eating beef in Australia.... pic.twitter.com/iuyn6HXuZ9
— UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) January 2, 2021
Le bcci trying to figure out whether rohit ate the beef or not pic.twitter.com/z99NC4hElY
— ANSHUL TIWARI (@ANSHULTIWARI11) January 2, 2021
Kattar Hindus when they found Rohit Sharma, Shubham Gill and others eat beef in Australia pic.twitter.com/ohYpbOBssp
— Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) January 2, 2021
Rohit Sharma fans when they found out that he and other ordered beef. pic.twitter.com/o5xW74l3Eh
— Here for jokes (@hereforjoke) January 2, 2021
Rohit Sharma reaction when someone says Beef :
— Piyush Awasthi (@SimpleAwasthi) January 3, 2021
The five players will be kept separate from the broader Indian and Australian squads when traveling and at the training venue but will be permitted to train in accordance with protocols that have been put in place.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking