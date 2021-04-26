- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonMatch Ended123/9(20.0) RR 6.15
After R Ashwin, RCB’s Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson Return Home due to Covid-19 Surge
Australian players continue to leave the Indian Premier League amid the COVID-19 surge in India. After Andrew Tye, RCB’s Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson on Monday pulled out of the cash-rich league due to COVID-19 fear.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 26, 2021, 4:45 PM IST
After Delhi Capitals’ Ravi Ashwin and Rajasthan Royals’ Andrew Tye, Australian cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson, who represent RCB, have decided to cut short their Indian Premier League (IPL) stint due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India.
On Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) announced the departure of Zampa and Richardson, saying that the duo will be leaving the bio-bubble to return home. RCB in their statement said that the duo is returning to Australia “for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the season.”
Official Announcment:
Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/NfzIOW5Pwl
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 26, 2021
Meanwhile, spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin has also withdrawn his name from the 14th edition of the cash-rich league to be with his family in the fight against COVID-19.Ashwin, who was part of Delhi’s playing XI against Sunriders Hyderabad in Sunday’s doubleheader, announced his decision via Twitter.
Ashwin, however, did not rule out returning to the league in the later stage. According to the IPL guidelines, Ashwin will have to undergo a period of quarantine before joining his team in the bio-bubble.
I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals 🙏🙏
— Stay home stay safe! Take your vaccine🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 25, 2021
Rajasthan Royals’ English recruit Liam Livingstone was the first name to withdraw from IPL in midseason. Livingstone had claimed bio-bubble fatigue for his departure. He flew back home last Monday and his franchise announced the same on Tuesday. Another player, Andrew Tye has also decided to fly back to Australia, leaving IPL 2021.
AJ Tye flew back to Australia earlier today due to personal reasons. We will continue to offer any support he may need.#RoyalsFamily
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 25, 2021
And if a report published in the Sydney Morning Herald is to be believed then, most of the Australian cricketers are looking to fly due to the fears that they will be locked of their country after the Scott Morrison-led government decided to cut incoming flights from India.
“Several sources close to the situation said on Sunday that multiple Australian players in India were seeking to leave the tournament early amid India’s skyrocketing coronavirus cases and recent travel restrictions imposed on people returning to Australia from India,” said the report published in SMH.
