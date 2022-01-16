India Test captain Virat Kohli resigned from the post after India went down 1-2 to South Africa in a three-match series. In an emotional note, Kohli wrote that he wants to give his 120 percent as captain, and if he can’t do that, it’s better to leave the job. His sudden decision caught everyone by surprise. Many on social media have blamed BCCI for putting so much pressure at the captain that he was compelled to give up on Test captaincy. Earlier in September, Kohli also resigned from T20 captaincy of Indian team after which the BCCI sacked him as the ODI skipper.

Meanwhile former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt said the vibe he got after reading Kohli’s Twitter post convinced him that Kohli was certainly under pressure. “After reading his note on Twitter, I got a vibe that he’s had enough. And this is not the age where a player goes, “okay, I am done. Someone else please take over". He still has 5 years on him and it’s not like he’s quitting cricket all together,” he said on his Youtube channel.

“I am getting a feeling that not everything is smooth within the set-up. One of the other reason could be the absence of like-mindedness. There was organizational set-up, wherein Ravi Shastri was present and his crew that worked with Kohli like a machine. (Now that they have left), I feel there is an issue with compatibility also and when that happens, everything else starts mattering," explained Butt.

The news of Kohli stepping down as Test captain through his tweet came as a shock to the cricketing fraternity and follows the sequence of him announcing his resignation as T20 captain late last year and snatching away the ODI reins from him when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain for the tour of South Africa, which has eventually gone to KL Rahul as the holder of three double centuries in the 50-over format has not recovered in time for the ODIs in the Rainbow Nation starting on January 19.

