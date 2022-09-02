After Rohit Sharma 'Weak Body Language' Remarks, Mohammad Hafeez's Fresh Rant Against India

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez once again spoke his heart out against India, saying that the team continues to get favorable treatment by the world governing body because they generate revenue and not because they play good cricket on the field.

This is his second such rant against Team India after the 41-year-old had targeted India skipper Rohit Sharma’s poor body language, calling it weak. He even went a step further, saying that Rohit will lose his captaincy.

“Look at his expression. This is Rohit Sharma’s expression after the game got finished. And they have won by 40 runs. His body language was weak when he came out to toss. I thought he was scared and confused. I can’t see Rohit Sharma whom I know. That Rohit Sharma who has played blinder of knocks,” said the 41-year-old ‘Professor.’

Meanwhile, in a fresh clip that was shared by him on social media, the prolific Pakistan batter was heard saying how BCCI continues to get favorable treatment thanks to their ability to generate revenue.

“I don’t know that much, but I know that the son who earns the most in a family gets loved the most. He gets kissed all across his face. India is a revenue-generating country and even in any bilateral series across the world, they demand Indian sponsorship,” he answered when asked by the anchor if India is favored over other nations.

“Therefore, you can’t deny all these things.”

When the anchor asked him if India are ICC favourites because of their performance on the field or because they generate revenue, Hafeez didn’t mince any words.

“Ji, dusri baat. (It’s the second).”

Earlier, he had said that Rohit Sharma is not enjoying his captaincy and there is too much pressure on the batter.

“I think the captaincy is a burden on him and his from has dwindled as well. His IPL was bad. And since then his return to international cricket was not that good. And he is saying a lot of things like ‘we will play positive cricket’ and this and that. But that is not reflected in his own body language,” he can be heard saying in a video clip shared by the Pak cricketer.

“It is easy to talk but it is hard to do it. And this is not my prediction, I think that it will be hard to continue captaincy for Rohit Sharma. I have always seen him enjoy, but right now he is not expressing himself. He looks lost and he has too much pressure on him. I feel sorry for him.”

Hafeez, who made his international debut in 2003 in an ODI against Zimbabwe, featured in 392 internationals for Pakistan, scoring 12,780 runs and taking 253 wickets. His last international game was the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final in November 2021.

