After Slamming 22 Runs In An Over, Cheteshwar Pujara Reveals He Felt 'Pukish'

Quite contrary to his image, India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara slammed 107 off just 79 deliveries, a video of which is going viral on social media. The Saurashtra cricketer, who is known to grind down oppositions with his bat, made sure that he played an uncharacteristic inning as he turned up for Sussex in the Royal London ODI cup against Warwickshire.

While the 34-year-old Indian scored an entertaining century, it wasn’t enough to guide his team to win as Sussex finished 306/7 while chasing 311 against Warwickshire at Edgbaston, although he did slam Liam Norwell for 22 runs in the 47th over.

4 2 4 2 6 4 TWENTY-TWO off the 47th over from @cheteshwar1. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jbBOKpgiTI — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 12, 2022

Warwickshire opted to bat first and riding on opener Robert Yates century (114 off 111), captain Will Rhodes’ 76 and Michael Burgess’ 58, posted a challenging 310/6 in 50 overs.

Pujara, who was leading Sussex, led from the front and was ably supported by Alastair Orr who made 81 off 102.

With 20 runs needed from 12 deliveries, Pujara was dismissed and eventually Warwickshire escaped with a four-run win.

Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya, who was playing for Warwickshire went onto pick up three wickets, accounting for the wickets of Ali Orr (81), Tom Clark (30) and Delray Rawlins (11) to return with figures of 10-0-51-3.

Furthermore, reacting to his innings, Pujara did admit that he felt ‘pukish.’

“I was hydrating in between. There was a time when I was feeling a bit pukish. I think it’s the weather. I’m used to playing in hot weather but it’s never enough. I was trying my best,” Pujara said.

“It was one of the best innings in the one-day format. But if it was in the winning cause, it would’ve been even better. We were not too far, I wanted to be there till the last ball, we would’ve had more chance of winning the game,” he further stated.

