After Sri Lanka, BCCI Cancel Tour to Zimbabwe as Well in Wake of Coronavirus
The BCCI recently cancelled India's tour to Sri Lanka, originally scheduled to happen in June, amid the fears of Coronavirus. Now the board has gone on to cancel their tour to Zimbabwe as well that was to take place from August 22.
