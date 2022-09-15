After Successful Knee Surgery, Star All Rounder Recovering 'One Step At a Time'

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja getting ruled out could be the worst blow to Indian fans especially ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. Moreover, the manner the news broke ahead of the all-important clash against Pakistan was also detrimental to Team India’s interest as now Rohit Sharma-led side would have to make change in both the fronts—someone who could bowl and someone who could bat opposition out.

Also Read: Robin Uthappa Retires from All Forms of Cricket; Played Last for India In 2015

And, in the end, Jadeja’s absence was felt as India were knocked out of the tournament as they went onto lose back-to-back game.

Nonetheless, as far as Jadeja was concerned, he flew back to Mumbai and went knee surgery. In fact, he picked up the injury while undergoing underwater training in their swanky Dubai hotel. Meanwhile, he underwent successful knee surgery and posted about that on social media. That was his first interaction with the fans post-surgery.

“The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement – BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes,” Jadeja wrote.

Also Read: Samson misses out: Locals plan to protest against BCCI in Thiruvananthapuram

Now, in the latest developments, he has posted a picture where he was seen walking with the help of his crutches.

“One step at a time,” he tweeted with his picture.

One step at a time pic.twitter.com/WBgm4culoI — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) September 14, 2022



The star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja missed out on a place in the 2022 T20 World Cup after sustaining a knee injury.

The BCCI on Monday announced his squad for the upcoming T20 WC where Jadeja didn’t find the place as he will not be able to recover from injury in time for the tournament. The All India Selection Committee picked Axar Patel as a like-to-like replacement for Jadeja in the 15-member squad.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here