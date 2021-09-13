After T20 WC Snub, Yuzvendra Chahal Credits Wife for Helping Him Deal With Stress

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is struggling with a poor form, said his wife Dhanashree Verma has helped him cope with the stress. The 31-year-old has been excluded from the 15-member Indian team for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which will be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14. Opener Shikhar Dhawan is the other big name who failed to make the cut. Chahal has not been able to perform according to his strength for quite some time now.

Chahal was stressed about his poor performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. In the seven matches he played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Chahal picked only four wickets at an economy of 8.26 and average of 47.80.

During a recent interview with commentator and former cricketer Akash Chopra, the 31-year-old spinner said he had his poor IPL performance on his mind, but the “motivating words” of his wife helped him with the bad times.

Recalling his conversation with Dhanashree, the cricketer said his wife termed his poor form as just a “rough patch”, and that a bowler cannot take wickets every day.

“I see people’s messages, it feels good to be loved. It’s your closest ones that pick you up when you are down," he told Akash Gupta on his Youtube channel.

He also said sometimes it becomes tough to take wickets in T20s if the batsman is not playing attacking cricket.

Chahal is the highest wicket-taker for India in the T20Is but was excluded from the world cup following his ordinary performance in the last 18 months.

His last outing was against Sri Lanka for the limited-overs series in July where he performed decently in the ODIs, but could not play the three-match T20I series after one game due to Covid-19.

