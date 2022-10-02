After Taking On Harsha Bhogle, Ben Stokes's 'My Comments Are On English Culture' Tweet To Bharat Army

It’s been more than a week since Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean during the third ODI match between India and England. Nevertheless, the ensuing storm from a potential Mankad incident is far from over with current England Test captain Ben Stokes now taking on the Indian side on Twitter. It all began when Sharma ran out Dean as she had backed up a little earlier. The game was on knife’s edge, with the hosts chasing 170 runs and Dean being the protagonist who was eyeing a fifty. England were nine down and India didn’t need a second invite to close the game.

Also Read: ‘Indians Fans Calling me All Sorts Since 2019 WC final, Does This Disturb You?’ – Ben Stokes Calls Out Harshal Bhogle

It all begun in the 44th over of England’s innings, Deepti came up to bowl to number eleven Freya Davies. Charlie, at the non-striker’s end, attempted to go early and steal a few yards by wandering out of non-striker’s end. On seeing that, Deepti turned around to run her out in her delivery stride, which meant a 16-run win for India and a 3-0 series sweep.

However, the real drama begun just after that with former England captains slamming India for executing a Mankad; England skipper Heather Knight even went onto say that women in blue are lying when Indian side had said that Dean was warned repeatedly for venturing out of her crease.

Also Read: Courageous Captain Harmanpreet Faces Challenges Head-on

Meanwhile this didn’t deter the English media who went after the Indian side for violating Spirit of Cricket. Responding to this English bashing, Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle had fired back at the English media for its disgusting coverage, adding that it has something to do with England’s culture.

“I find it very disturbing that a very large section of the media in England is asking questions of a girl who played by the laws of the game & none at all of another who was gaining an illegal advantage and was a habitual offender. That includes reasonable people & I think it is a cultural thing,” Bhogle tweeted.

This ‘culture’ tweet triggered Ben Stokes who clarified to Bhogle that bringing the English culture into disrepute is not a good idea, citing how Indian fans have been slamming him since the 2019 World Cup final.

“Harsha … bringing culture into peoples opinion over a Mankad?” Stokes wrote in one of his tweets.

When Bharat Army fired back at Stokes for talking about the run out even after a week, Stokes was quick to justify his criticism.

“1 week on and still a number of ‘current’ England players commenting on the ‘run out’ from last weekend,” Bharat Army tweeted.

My comments are on English culture being bought into this.. not the actual incident, let’s just make that clear 👌 https://t.co/pexXW9Z6pL — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 1, 2022



To which he replied: “My comments are on English culture being bought into this.. not the actual incident, let’s just make that clear,”

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here