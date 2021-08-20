After Taliban Taking Kabul, Doubts Over Future of Afghanistan Cricket

Cricket’s future in Afghanistan is now facing a crisis after the Taliban’s grabbed power. The International Cricket Council is keeping a close tab on the volatile situation in Afghanistan. As per reports, the ICC is monitoring all the developments in the region as it could have a bearing on the future of the game. The ICC office in Dubai has been in close touch with members of the Afghanistan Cricket Board in Kabul. The biggest challenge for the ACB will be to safeguard the interests of the women players and ensure that their cricket team is stable and afloat. Last year, 25 female players were given central contracts for the very first time.

A source in ICC women’s cricket has said that they are expecting big changes and are not very sure what the future holds for cricket in the country. Afghanistan is a full member of the ICC and for the situation to remain the same, they will need to have a national women’s team. “As far as women’s cricket in Afghanistan is concerned, we have not received any information from the ICC about it," said Lisa Sthalekar, a member of the ICC Women’s Cricket Committee.

There has been a huge upheaval in the polity of the country, but despite this, the cricket community in the country remains optimistic about the game. Former ACB CEO Shafiqullah Stanikzai told Cricbuzz, “Cricket in Afghanistan began from refugee camps and we have come a long way. With very limited resources, we climbed our way up to full membership. I hope and pray that cricket continues to develop in Afghanistan. "

The Afghanistan cricket team has been playing its home matches in international cricket at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Recently, they played a series against the West Indies and the BCCI has played a big part in the development of cricket in the region.

