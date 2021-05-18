After Test in England, India Women Get Another Test in Same Calendar Year---Against Australia

After a Test match in England, India women’s cricketers will be featuring in another Test match, this time against Australia when they tour the country in September later this year. Thus 2021 will become only the second year where Women’s team have played two Test matches in the same calendar year, last time this happened in 2014. This will also be their first Test match Down Under since 2006. In five matches, Australia have a numerical advantage with four wins and one draw. The details of this tour is not out yet but in all probability there will be white ball segment after the lone Test.

India, who have played only one series amid the COVID-19 pandemic, tour England next month to play their first Test in seven years besides three ODIs and as many T20s.Australia pacer Megan Schutt dropped a hint that India will be visiting in September though Cricket Australia is yet to announce the schedule. The tour is expected to comprise ODIs and T20 Internationals.

“We have got a tour against India in mid-September,” Schutt said on No Balls: The Cricket Podcast, hosted by Kate Cross and Alex Hartley.“So, there’s a couple of camps. I believe we are doing one in Darwin, which will be really cool… and then the tour against India. And then pretty much from there things get crazy with Big Bash, WNCL, Ashes, World Cup, and hopefully the Commonwealth Games.”

‘Want to Stay Long at the Crease’

Shafali Verma made a name for herself in the ICC World T20 in Australia as she showed her true colours with the bat, some of the fans were quick to compare her with India’s very own explosive opener Virender Sehwag. Now as she gears up for the big clash against England, she is not the one to back away from the challenges of England and English conditions. “[India] Women are getting to play their first Test in seven years. I have been given the chance [to be part of the Test squad], so my aim would be to learn from that Test match as much as I can about choosing the right balls to play, staying on in the middle as long as possible,” Verma told ESPNcricinfo. “All formats – ODIs, T20Is, and Tests – have different experiences and lessons to offer, so I would be looking forward to learning from both the ODI and Test formats,” she told ESPN Cricinfo.

