After Testing Negative in Second Test, Michael Hussey Tests COVID Positive in Third
Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey has tested positive for Covid-19 again.
- IANS
- Updated: May 11, 2021, 6:44 PM IST
The former Australia batsman, who was with the CSK in the postponed 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) and was possibly infected during his stay in New Delhi, had earlier got a negative result in his second test but tested positive in the third round, according to The Australian.
EXCLUSIVE: When The Right Time Comes, Things Will Fall Into Place – Nagwaswalla on Representing India
He is now set to undergo another test on Thursday.
Hussey had tested positive the first time three days after it was revealed that three other staff members of CSK had tested positive. He is getting treated at a hospital here in Chennai. New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert, who too tested positive, is also receiving treatment at the same hospital. Seifert was in Ahmedabad with the Kolkata Knight Riders.
India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Rahul Dravid Could Coach Team India, Shikhar Dhawan Potential Captain – Report
The 2021 IPL, which was being held in India even as the country grappled with a deadly second wave of Covid-19, was postponed last week after multiple cases of the virus came up within the tournament’s bio-bubbles in Ahmedabad and New Delhi.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
