'After The Almighty, it is Probably Sachin Tendulkar Who Made me a Star': Legendary Fast Bowler Recalls His Epic Battle With Batting Maestro

Sachin Tendulkar and Shoaib Akhtar had a fierce rivalry on the field during their playing days. While Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest batters to have played the game, Akhtar has acquired a legendary status as a tearaway fast bowler.

The Pakistan star has been quite open in his praise for the Indian in the past and regards Tendulkar as one of the finest cricketers in the history of the game. Both are icons of the game who have given their fans memories for a lifetime.

While speaking to Sportskeeda recently, Akhtar recalled the famous Test match between India and Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in 1999. Coming into the match, Tendulkar was in great form and had already scored two centuries in the previous two Tests. However, Akhtar had some other plans as he bowled a fine yorker which uprooted the Indian batter’s middle stump.

Akhtar became an overnight sensation after getting Tendulkar out in that manner.

The speedster took a trip down memory lane and said that the atmosphere was electrifying when Tendulkar walked out to bat. “Sachin was walking in very slow, his walk was not getting over. I turned around went to the start of my run up and turned back and even then he wasn’t ready. He was getting ready and Wasim Akram (Pakistan captain) was telling me ‘Shebby don’t miss the line at all. Make sure that your reverse swing is ending on the wickets and bowl with everything you have got.’ I was quite anxious about getting him out. I remember quite clearly that I was thinking what to bowl to him,” Akhtar was quoted as saying.

Akhtar then described the delivery on which he dismissed Tendulkar for a golden duck.

“Finally Sachin got ready. I started running in and I was completely focused on him. If he moved even a little bit, I would have been able to catch that. The ball went all the way to the crease, I made no mistake in my run-up, jump or action. I released the ball, Sachin lifted his bat and then, gone. He had a very high lift and the ball was reversing a lot. The ball that I bowled, I knew it would hit the stumps. I was not surprised and you would see that. After the almighty, it is probably Sachin who made me a star because of that incident,” Akhtar recounted.

