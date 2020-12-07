- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
After Tom Banton, Tom Curran Pulls Out of BBL Due to Bio Bubble Fatigue
England all-rounder Tom Curran on Monday announced that he will not return to Australia to play in the Big Bash League this year, citing the strains of ongoing biosecurity rules.
- AFP
- Updated: December 7, 2020, 9:09 AM IST
England all-rounder Tom Curran on Monday announced that he will not return to Australia to play in the Big Bash League this year, citing the strains of ongoing biosecurity rules.
"It's been a very challenging year and I've been in bubbles since July," Curran said in an open letter to fans of his team, the Sydney Sixers.
India A vs Australia A 2020 Live Score: AUS A Stutter as IND A Bowlers Impress
"I will hopefully be back for many years to come, recharged and ready to go again, but for now I just need some time, normality, see family and be home."
Curran had spent two months in a biosecurity bubble in the United Arab Emirates -- which hosted this year's Indian Premier League -- before travelling to his native South Africa for England's ongoing tour.
The 25-year-old had been due to return to Sydney after Christmas, facing another two weeks in hotel isolation before he can rejoin the team.
'It's Harder than I Thought' - Tom Banton Pulls Out of BBL Due to Bio Bubble Fatigue
"I feel very lucky to play for the Sixers, I have loved my time with you all over the last two seasons and I can promise you, this decision was not taken lightly," he said.
Sixers general manager Jodie Hawkins said travel restrictions had taken a "toll" on players worldwide, adding "we understand Tom's need for a break."
Curran was the top wicket-taker last season for the Sixers, who are the defending Big Bash League champions.
