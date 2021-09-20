CricketNext

English
After Virat Kohli's Decision to Quit as RCB Captain, Fans Hope For Elusive IPL Title Tilt
3-MIN READ

After Virat Kohli’s Decision to Quit as RCB Captain, Fans Hope For Elusive IPL Title Tilt

Virat Kohli has made two major announcements in the past few days. (IPL Photo)

Days after announcing his intention to step down as India T20I captain, Virat Kohli revealed he will also be quitting RCB captaincy post IPL 2021.

Virat Kohli fans were still processing his decision to give up Team India’s T20 captaincy when they received another jolt. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) social media page posted a video where Kohli announced he will no longer lead RCB after the ongoing IPL 2021 season in the UAE.

In the clip, Kohli confirmed that though he would continue to play for RCB but will not be captain. He thanked the fans of the franchise for believing and supporting him all through these years.

“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game,” he said, It took seconds for the post to go viral on social media.

RCB coach Mike Hesson thanked Kohli for being a “fully committed” leader during his reign. He said the boys are fully committed to help send Kohli out on a well deserved high, pointing towards RCB’s charge for the IPL title this year

“And we will continue to support you no matter what,” wrote journalist Chloe-Amanda Bailey.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle backed Kohli’s decision to step down as the RCB skipper. “Who knows, maybe he can sign off with what the RCB fans want so badly,” he added.

Post the announcement, cricket fans poured their hearts out on the social media platform. One user wrote that after Kohli stepped down from T20I captaincy, fans thought nothing worse could happen he has surprised everyone.

“I am still processing the last news of Virat stepping down from the T20I captaincy and here we are with yet another breaking news,” another fan wrote.

Some fans wished that RCB finally wins an IPL title under Kohli’s leadership.

Several fans opined that with the work pressure being reduced, Kohli will do even better as a batsman.

The top-order batter took the reins of RCB from former New Zealand cricketer Daniel Vettori in 2013. Under his captaincy, RCB have won 60 matches, lost 64 and tied 3 so far.

Kohli-led RCB will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) today, September 20, to begin their campaign in UAE.

first published:September 20, 2021, 16:29 IST