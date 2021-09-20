After Virat Kohli’s Decision to Quit as RCB Captain, Fans Hope For Elusive IPL Title Tilt

Virat Kohli fans were still processing his decision to give up Team India’s T20 captaincy when they received another jolt. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) social media page posted a video where Kohli announced he will no longer lead RCB after the ongoing IPL 2021 season in the UAE.

In the clip, Kohli confirmed that though he would continue to play for RCB but will not be captain. He thanked the fans of the franchise for believing and supporting him all through these years.

“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game,” he said, It took seconds for the post to go viral on social media.

RCB coach Mike Hesson thanked Kohli for being a “fully committed” leader during his reign. He said the boys are fully committed to help send Kohli out on a well deserved high, pointing towards RCB’s charge for the IPL title this year

Have only been here a short time but I thank you @imVkohli for all you have done for @RCBTweets as a fully committed leader and team man, your energy and passion is infectious.I know the boys are fully committed to help send you out on a well deserved high skipper #PlayBold https://t.co/tBnYjAm5oT— Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) September 19, 2021

“And we will continue to support you no matter what,” wrote journalist Chloe-Amanda Bailey.

And we’ll continue to support you no matter what. https://t.co/4uUdaaQqdN— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 19, 2021

Commentator Harsha Bhogle backed Kohli’s decision to step down as the RCB skipper. “Who knows, maybe he can sign off with what the RCB fans want so badly,” he added.

It was inevitable once he gave up captaincy of the Indian T20 team that he would give up the #RCB position too. It is part of his plan for the future. I think it is the right decision. Who knows, maybe he can sign off with what the #RCB fans want so badly! https://t.co/Tvi4Tzm4tP— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 19, 2021

Post the announcement, cricket fans poured their hearts out on the social media platform. One user wrote that after Kohli stepped down from T20I captaincy, fans thought nothing worse could happen he has surprised everyone.

💔💔😭😭— R Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) September 20, 2021

Idhar Virat fans ka dukh continue badhta ja rha🥺😄— ᴊᴜʟɪᴇᴛ Dhoni🦁 (@mazakiya_nishi) September 19, 2021

His fake smile hurts me more 🙂💔 pic.twitter.com/rhGKvgHx6o— 🕴 (@itzzAnjaan) September 19, 2021

Tum itna jo mushkura rahe ho, kya gham hai jisko chupa rahe ho. 😓😓— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 19, 2021

So, when we thought that by announcing to quit captaincy of Indian team in T20s after the wc, there couldn't be anything worse that could've happened now.But My champ always surprises and we r hearing this news. I feel dismantled @imVkohli ..I feel 💔💔 I feel emotional rn.— SUVANKAR DASH (@SUVANKARDASH15) September 19, 2021

“I am still processing the last news of Virat stepping down from the T20I captaincy and here we are with yet another breaking news,” another fan wrote.

Some fans wished that RCB finally wins an IPL title under Kohli’s leadership.

I'm still processing the last news of Virat stepping down from the T20I Captaincy and here we are with yet another breaking news. 💔— Aditya Saha (@adityakumar4800) September 19, 2021

ye dukh kahe khatam nhi hota be 🤕😑😵— Shubham More (@Shubhzz25) September 19, 2021

WIN THIS IPL 2021. PLEASE. pic.twitter.com/ZaskzdzKsd— Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) September 19, 2021

What a way to end this would be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/riHp7Qk8Nh— Abhyudaya Mohan (@AbhyudayaMohan) September 19, 2021

Several fans opined that with the work pressure being reduced, Kohli will do even better as a batsman.

The top-order batter took the reins of RCB from former New Zealand cricketer Daniel Vettori in 2013. Under his captaincy, RCB have won 60 matches, lost 64 and tied 3 so far.

Kohli-led RCB will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) today, September 20, to begin their campaign in UAE.

