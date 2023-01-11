'Agar Main Sahi Hoon, Mujhe Koi Fark Nahi Padta': India Opener on Dealing with Social Media Trolls

Prithvi Shaw added another feather to his cap on Wednesday with a blistering 379-run knock in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy 2022-23 fixture against Assam. The stylish opener brought up his 12th First-class century in the opening session on Day 1 and went in to double it up before stumps. He returned on the second day to script history, becoming the second-highest individual scorer in Indian First-Class cricket history. He is behind only the legendary B.B. Nimbalkar who had recorded a score of 443 not out in the 1948-49 season.

Shaw has been among the runs in the past couple of domestic seasons. However, the selectors are yet to have him back in the Indian team. He last played for the side in 2021 in a T20I against Sri Lanka, under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan.

Repeated snubs have seen Prithvi coming up with cryptic posts on his social media accounts which indirectly hints at his disappointment. In a recent interaction with Sportstar, the Mumbai batter spoke about handling the social media trolls. He admitted that the negative comments indeed hurt but he has learnt to remain unaffected by them.

“What can I do? Sidha ignore kar deta hoon (I just ignore). I am not a person who loves talking negative things about people. At times, it hurts when you see or come across things about you that are not correct. But you need to take things in your stride and follow your own process,” Shaw said.

“As long as I am okay with my performance and how I deal with my life, I don’t worry about what’s being written or spoken about. Agar main sahi hoon (if I am right), then if someone is saying something on social media, mujhe koi farak nahi padta (it does not bother me),” he added.

Last season Prithvi lead Mumbai to Ranji Trophy final against Madhya Pradesh but the team settled as the runners-up, losing the game by 6 wickets. Mumbai are currently placed 2nd in Group B with 16 points with a couple of victories, a loss and a draw. They will face Delhi in their next fixture.

