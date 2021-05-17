- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Agastya Leaves His Father Hardik Pandya In Awe As He Takes His First Steps
In the short clip, Agastya can be seen taking his first steps as he walked rather scurried towards his mother with some support and motivation from his doting daddy.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 17, 2021, 6:27 PM IST
India’s decorated all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic became parents to a cute little boy, Agastya in July 2020. In a short period of time, the tiny tot has become a celebrity among the fans. The little munchkin has often grabbed highlights for his cute antics and sweet smile.
Both Hardik and Natasa are quite active on social media and keep sharing adorable pictures and videos featuring Agastya. On May 16, Sunday, the little boy again made headlines as Hardik’s IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) posted a cute video on their official Twitter handle. In the short clip, Agastya can be seen taking his first steps as he walked rather scurried towards his mother with some support and motivation from his doting daddy.
Baby Pandya is on the move 👣#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @hardikpandya7 @Natasa_Official pic.twitter.com/5OmZXZZiFZ
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 16, 2021
Meanwhile, Hardik was plying his trade for the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) when the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended for an indefinite time. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was forced to postpone IPL 2021 due to the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases among the players and the support staff.
I Understand That T20 Cricket Is Entertaining But The Real Beauty Lies In Tests: Inzamam-ul-Haq
Hardik succumbed to a torrid outing in the now-suspended league as in seven matches, he scored just 52 runs at a strike rate of 118.18. The all-rounder also refrained himself from bowling as he feared that his back injury might be aggravated. As far as Mumbai Indians are concerned, they were experiencing a decent ride in IPL 2021 as the franchise was placed at the fourth spot on the points table. They managed to win four out of their seven league matches.
Also, Hardik didn’t find a place in India’s 20-member squad for the England tour. Team India is scheduled to travel to England in the first week of June for the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship against New Zealand followed by a five-match Test series against England. However, it is learned that the all-rounder will be traveling with India’s limited-overs squad for the India tour of Sri Lanka in July.
