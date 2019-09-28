Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 2: SIN VS NEP

upcoming
SIN SIN
NEP NEP

Karachi

28 Sep, 201917:00 IST

1st T20I: MAL VS VAN

upcoming
MAL MAL
VAN VAN

Kuala Lumpur KAO

29 Sep, 201907:30 IST

Match 3: SIN VS ZIM

upcoming
SIN SIN
ZIM ZIM

Kuala Lumpur KAO

29 Sep, 201917:00 IST

2nd ODI: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

30 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Age Fraud Leads to an 'Erosion of Culture': Rahul Dravid

Former India captain and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) director Rahul Dravid believes age fraud leads to an "erosion of culture".

Cricketnext Staff |September 28, 2019, 10:09 AM IST
Age Fraud Leads to an 'Erosion of Culture': Rahul Dravid

Former India captain and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) director Rahul Dravid believes age fraud leads to an "erosion of culture" and is something that anyone involved in the game needs to play an active part in stopping.

“It is up to the maidan secretaries, the owners of the office teams, the club teams to ensure that this does not happen,” Dravid said during his 15-minute speech at the prize distribution ceremony of the Times Cricket Shield.

“Age fraud leads to an erosion of culture. It leads to a scenario where a lot of talented boys don’t get to play when they should actually be playing.”

Dravid further added that state teams that look to break the rules with regards to fielding overage players often don't end up experiencing much success at the senior level.

Ensuring fair representation for young cricketers is an issue Dravid has championed in the past. When he was India's U-19 coach, he was key in getting a rule implemented that saw players eligible to play in the ICC U-19 World Cup only once.

He also implored players to not worry too much about selection and rather focus on enjoying the game, telling them to remember why they fell in love with the game in the first place.

"Not everyone of you will go on to play Ranji Trophy or for India or get an IPL contract. But don't let selection come in the way of your enjoyment. If you are always worried about your next selection, you will never enjoy the game."

Age fraudbcciIndia CricketRahul Dravid

Related stories

Rahul Dravid Deposes Before Ethics Officer, CoA Defend Him With 'Raghuram Rajan Example'
Cricketnext Staff | September 26, 2019, 7:29 PM IST

Rahul Dravid Deposes Before Ethics Officer, CoA Defend Him With 'Raghuram Rajan Example'

Dravid Eligible to Vote as Name Comes Back on Voter Rolls
Cricketnext Staff | September 20, 2019, 11:23 AM IST

Dravid Eligible to Vote as Name Comes Back on Voter Rolls

A Muddied Pitch – Indian Cricket's Conflict of Interest Problem
Nandan Kamath | August 30, 2019, 4:17 PM IST

A Muddied Pitch – Indian Cricket's Conflict of Interest Problem

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 28 Sep, 2019

NEP v SIN
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 29 Sep, 2019

VAN v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sun, 29 Sep, 2019

ZIM v SIN
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Mon, 30 Sep, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more