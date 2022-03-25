Agenda of Full-fledged Women's IPL from 2023 to be Discussed in Governing Council Meeting - Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to take a call in the conduct of women’s IPL from next year. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah had already expressed the intention to conduct the tournament at a bigger level and the agenda would be discussed in the upcoming Governing Council (GC) meeting.

According to Indian Express, the GC meeting is scheduled to take place on Friday on Mumbai in which organising a full-fledged women’s IPL from next year is likely to be discussed. It has also been learned that the number of teams featuring in the tournament will also be a part of the agenda.

“The matter will be discussed in the governing council and a plan of action will be decided,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying.

In another report carried out by Sportstar, the Indian cricket board plans to host the Women’s T20 Challenge in Pune in May. The tournament will be featuring three or four teams, the report stated further.

“The BCCI is serious about hosting a full-fledged IPL within a year or so, and keeping that in mind, the efforts are on to put together everything so that we have a smooth sailing. The governing council will discuss all the aspects in the meeting and then take a call on the road ahead,” a source was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Apart from the women’s IPL, the BCCI will also discuss the tender process for their media rights for the next IPL cycle (2023-2027).

