AGR vs ACC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for KCA Club Championship 2022 match, May 11, 01:30 PM IST

AGR vs ACC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Club Championship 2022 match between AGORC and Athreya Cricket Club: AGORC will be squaring off against Athreya Cricket Club in the Wednesday match of the KCA Club Championship 2022. The two teams will play against each other at the S.D. College Cricket Ground.

AGORC are having a good time in the T20 Championship. They made a poor start by losing their first game to MRC by 60 runs. However, there has been no looking back for the team since then as they won their next three games on the trot. With three wins and one loss, AGORC are second in the Group A points table.

Athreya Cricket Club, on the other hand, won their first two games against BKK and ENC to make a solid statement. However, the team is now struggling with its performance. They have lost two back-to-back games and will hope to make a comeback to the winning ways on Wednesday. With ten points, Athreya are second in Group B points tally.

Ahead of the match between AGORC and Athreya Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:

AGR vs ACC Telecast

AGORC vs Athreya Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India

AGR vs ACC Live Streaming

The KCA Club Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AGR vs ACC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the S.D. College Cricket Ground at 01:30 PM IST on May 11, Wednesday.

AGR vs ACC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sachin Mohan

Vice-Captain - Mohammed Anas

Suggested Playing XI for AGR vs ACC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Arjun AK

Batters: Rojith Ganesh, Sachin Mohan, Aadidev T, Mohammed Anas

All-rounders: Sachin Baby, Joffin Jose, Karimuttathu Rakesh

Bowlers: Sudhesan Midhun, Akhil M S, Basil NP

AGR vs ACC Probable XIs:

AGORC: V Chandran, Manu Krishnan, Akhil M S, Sachin Mohan, Sachin Baby, Arjun AK (wk), Mohammed Shanu, Sudhesan Midhun, Akhil KG, Basil NP, Jineesh PM

Athreya Cricket Club: Sharon S S, Aadidev T, Sreeraj ER (wk), Joffin Jose, Rojith Ganesh, Karimuttathu Rakesh (c), Aditya Krishnan, Nipun Babu, Vishnu, Ujwal Krishna KU, Mohammed Anas

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here