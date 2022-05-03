AGR vs TRC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for KCA Club Championship 2022 match, May 03, 09:00 AM IST

AGR vs TRC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Club Championship 2022 match between AGROC and Tripunithura Cricket Club: AGROC will be squaring off against Tripunithura Cricket Club in the Tuesday match of the KCA Club Championship 2022. The two teams form a part of Group A in the T20 Championship and got off to contrasting starts in the competition.

AGROC failed to make their first match count as they suffered a loss at the hands of Masters-RCC by 60 runs. Batters are expected to show more intent with the bat. Chasing the big total of 213 runs, the team ended up scoring only 153 runs. Sachin Baby was the only player who looked in form as he smacked a fifty.

Tripunithura Cricket Club, on the other hand, defeated Jolly Rovers in the curtain-raiser of the KCA Club Championship. For TRC, the bowlers won the show as Rovers were restricted to 130 runs in their 20 overs. Tripunithura completed the target within 19 overs to score a win by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between AGROC and Tripunithura Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:

AGR vs TRC Telecast

AGROC vs Tripunithura Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India

AGR vs TRC Live Streaming

The KCA Club Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AGR vs TRC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the S. D. College Cricket Ground at 09:00 AM IST on May 03, Tuesday.

AGR vs TRC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Nikhil Babu

Vice-Captain - Mohammed Shanu

Suggested Playing XI for AGR vs TRC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Karthik Shaji, Arjun AK

Batters: Abdul Bazith, Sachin Mohan, Mohammed Shanu

All-rounders: Akhil M S, Sachin Baby, Nikhil Babu

Bowlers: Afrad Reshab, Sudhesan Midhun, Akash Babu

AGR vs TRC Probable XIs:

AGROC: Alwin Phillip, Sachin Mohan, Arjun AK (wk), Akhil MS (c), Sachin Baby, Sudhesan Midhun, Vyashak Chandran, Manu Krishnan, Vishnu Babu, Basil NP, Mohammed Shanu

Tripunithura Cricket Club: E Vignesh, Sivaraj S, MD Nidheesh, Abdul Basith, Nikhil Babu, Karthik Shaji(wk), Afrad Reshab, Mohammed Shanu, Asok Menon, Akhil M S, Akash Babu

