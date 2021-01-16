- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 3rd Test - 07 - 11 Jan, 2021Match Ended338/10(105.4) RR 3.2312/6(87.0) RR 3.59
AUS
IND244/10(100.4) RR 2.42334/5(131.0) RR 2.55
Australia drew with India
AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 Predictions, Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Spirit Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 Best Picks / AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 Captain / AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 16, 2021, 3:44 PM IST
Auckland Hearts will clash with Northern Spirit in the 18th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 which will be played at 4:10 AM IST on Sunday at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. With three wins and one draw, the Hearts are placed third in the points table. The Spirit are just one place below, with three wins and as many losses in six games they have played so far. The Spirit are coming on the back of two consecutive losses and would be looking to make course correction here.
On the other hand, the Hearts posted a comprehensive victory in their last match against Canterbury. The winner of the upcoming match would rise to the second position in the table.
AH-W vs NS-W Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Spirit Women: Live Streaming
All matches of the Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 can be watched online on FanCode.
AH-W vs NS-W Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Spirit Women: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
AH-W vs NS-W Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Spirit Women: Match Details
January 17 – 04:10 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 team for Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Spirit Women
Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 team for Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Spirit Women captain: Anna Peterson
Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 team for Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Spirit Women vice-captain: Eimear Richardson
Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 team for Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Spirit Women wicketkeeper: Sarah Carnachan
Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 team for Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Spirit Women batswomen: Kate Perkins, Lauren Down, Brooke Halliday, Katie Gurrey
Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 team for Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Spirit Women all-rounders: Eimear Richardson, Anna Peterson, Bella Armstrong
Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 team for Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Spirit Women bowlers: Lauren Heaps, Jane Barnett, Holly Huddleston
AH-W vs NS-W Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Hearts Women probable playing 11 against Northern Spirit Women: Sarah Carnachan (WK), Kate Perkins, Lauren Down, Regina Lilli, Saachi Shahri, Anna Peterson, Bella Armstrong, Skye Bowden, Roz McNeill, Jane Barnett, Holly Huddleston
AH-W vs NS-W Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Spirit Women probable playing 11 against Auckland Hearts Women: Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Katie Gurrey, Eimear Richardson, Olivia Lobb (WK), Felicity Leydon-Davis, Lucy Boucher, Alisha Rout, Nensi Patel, Charlotte Sarsfield, Lauren Heaps
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking