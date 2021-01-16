AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 Predictions, Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Spirit Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 Best Picks / AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 Captain / AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Auckland Hearts will clash with Northern Spirit in the 18th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 which will be played at 4:10 AM IST on Sunday at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. With three wins and one draw, the Hearts are placed third in the points table. The Spirit are just one place below, with three wins and as many losses in six games they have played so far. The Spirit are coming on the back of two consecutive losses and would be looking to make course correction here.

On the other hand, the Hearts posted a comprehensive victory in their last match against Canterbury. The winner of the upcoming match would rise to the second position in the table.

AH-W vs NS-W Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Spirit Women: Live Streaming

All matches of the Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 can be watched online on FanCode.

AH-W vs NS-W Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Spirit Women: Live Score / Scorecard

AH-W vs NS-W Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Spirit Women: Match Details

January 17 – 04:10 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 team for Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Spirit Women

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 team for Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Spirit Women captain: Anna Peterson

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 team for Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Spirit Women vice-captain: Eimear Richardson

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 team for Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Spirit Women wicketkeeper: Sarah Carnachan

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 team for Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Spirit Women batswomen: Kate Perkins, Lauren Down, Brooke Halliday, Katie Gurrey

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 team for Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Spirit Women all-rounders: Eimear Richardson, Anna Peterson, Bella Armstrong

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 AH-W vs NS-W Dream11 team for Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Spirit Women bowlers: Lauren Heaps, Jane Barnett, Holly Huddleston

AH-W vs NS-W Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Hearts Women probable playing 11 against Northern Spirit Women: Sarah Carnachan (WK), Kate Perkins, Lauren Down, Regina Lilli, Saachi Shahri, Anna Peterson, Bella Armstrong, Skye Bowden, Roz McNeill, Jane Barnett, Holly Huddleston

AH-W vs NS-W Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Spirit Women probable playing 11 against Auckland Hearts Women: Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Katie Gurrey, Eimear Richardson, Olivia Lobb (WK), Felicity Leydon-Davis, Lucy Boucher, Alisha Rout, Nensi Patel, Charlotte Sarsfield, Lauren Heaps