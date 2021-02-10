AH-W vs WB-W Dream 11 predictions Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Best Picks / Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Captain / Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

In the Preliminary Final match of the Women's Super Smash 2020-21 series, Auckland Hearts will be squaring off against Wellington Blaze onFebruary 10. In the last match that the two sides played against each other, Auckland Hearts won by seven runs. Currently, there is a difference of two points between them as Auckland Hearts have 30 points while Wellington Blaze stand at 28 points. However, it is worth mentioning that the two sides have won seven matches each. The difference in points is because a match that Auckland Women played ended with no result. Therefore, the total number of matches that the team lost is 2 while the number of matches that Wellington lost is three.

AH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze match will start from 8:40 AM IST at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

AH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches of the Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 on FanCode app.

AH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze: Live Score

AH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze: Match Details

The Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze match is on Thursday February 11. The match will start from 8:40 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

AH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 team, Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze:

AH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze captain: Maddy Green

AH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze vice-captain: Anna Peterson

AH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze wicket keeper: Tariel Lamb

AH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze batsmen: Lauren Down, Katie Perkins, Maddy Green, Caitlin King

AH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze all-rounders: Bella Armstrong, Anna Peterson, Sophie Devine

AH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze bowlers: Holly Huddleston, Arlene Kelly, Jess Kerr

AH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Auckland Hearts probable 11 against Wellington Blaze: Lauren Down, Bella Armstrong, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Tariel Lamb (WK), Regina Lilii, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri

AH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 Wellington Blaze probable 11 against Auckland Hearts: Maddy Green, Sophie Devine, Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Jess McFadyen (WK), Thamsyn Newton, Maneka Singh, Georgia Plimmer