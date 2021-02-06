AH-W vs WB-W Dream 11 predictions Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Best Picks / Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Captain / Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

In the last match of Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Auckland Hearts will be squaring off against Wellington Blaze on Sunday February 6. Both sides have played nine matches out of which Auckland have won six and Wellington have won seven. This is going to be the second time that the two sides are meeting in the league. In their first face off, Wellington had registered its win by nine wickets.

AH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze match will start from 8:00 AM IST at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

AH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches of the Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 on FanCode app.

AH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

AH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze: Match Details

The Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze match is on Sunday February 6. The match will start from 8:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

AH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 team, Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze:

AH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze captain: Amelia Kerr

AH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze vice-captain: Maddy Green

AH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze wicket keeper: Jessica McFadyen

AH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze batsmen: Saachi Shahri, Lauren Down, Maddy Green

AH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze all-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Anna Peterson, Thamsyn Newton

AH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Auckland Hearts vs Wellington Blaze bowlers: Jess Kerr, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek

AH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Auckland Hearts probable 11 against Wellington Blaze: Lauren Down, Anna Peterson, Katie Perkins, Bella Armstrong, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Regina Lili’i, Arlene Kelly, Jesse Prashad, Sarah Carnachan, Anna Peterson.

AH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 Wellington Blaze probable 11 against Auckland Hearts: Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr, Jessica McFadyen, Thamsyn Newton, Caitlin King, Jess Kerr, Xara Jetly, Georgia Plimmer, Leigh Kasperek, Sophie Devine.