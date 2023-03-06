Ahead of Ahmedabad Test, Virat Kohli Shares Photo with a Dog and Netizens Can't Keep Calm

Star India batter Virat Kohli is currently gearing up for the fourth and final Test against Australia which begins on March 9 in Ahmedabad. Team India may have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the first two matches of the series but their qualification to World Test Championship (WTC) final is still at stake. Under the leadership of Steve Smith, Australia bounced back in Indore with a 9 wicket and became the first team to secure a berth in the WTC finals. As India face stiff competition from Sri Lanka in the race, Rohit Sharma & Co will look to wrap up the series 3-1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

On Monday morning, Virat Kohli shared a picture on social media which, as usual, garnered huge attention from the netizens. The former Indian captain, with a big smile on his face, could be seen posing with a dog in the picture.

A few days ago, Virat, along with his wife Anushka Sharma, paid a visit to Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple to offer his prayers. He visited their following India’s defeat in the Indore Test by 9 wickets.

News Agency ANI on Saturday morning shared the footage of Virat and Anushka offering prayer at the temple in the presence of the priests.

“Actor Anushka Sharma & Cricketer Virat Kohli offered prayers to Lord Shiva at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh today morning,” the caption of the video read.

#WATCH | Actor Anushka Sharma & Cricketer Virat Kohli offered prayers to Lord Shiva at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh today morning pic.twitter.com/FBq3KsrNU2— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 4, 2023

Virat and Anushka are widely known for their religious beliefs. Earlier this year, they visited Rishikesh and Vrindavan with their daughter Vamika. The family also went to Baba Neem Karoli’s ashram in Vrindavan. They also visited the Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj’s samadhi at Swami Dayanand Ashram in Rishikesh.

For India, it was only their third defeat in the last 10 years and they will need to rework their plans ahead of the final Test, beginning in Ahmedabad from March 9. The pitches in the series have also come under scathing criticism but, going by Rohit Sharma’s views on the subject, one can expect a raging turner to be dished out at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

