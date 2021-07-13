Ahead of England Test Series, Mohammed Shami Visits Scotland for a Short Vacay

Ahead of the 5-match Test series against England, the Indian contingent is currently enjoying the English countryside and spending time with their family. After the inaugural final of the World Test Championship, players have a lot of time in hand before they get back on the field. The cricketers are making most of their time and sharing glimpses of their vacation on their social media. While many preferred to stay in England, some of them are exploring other nearby locations.

The Indian speedster Mohammed Shami is one of the latter. He visited Scotland to buy himself some quality time and shared his travel update via his Instagram handle. Shami had posted the video on his feed, which depicted the streets of Scotland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammad Shami , محمد الشامي (@mdshami.11)

Before heading to Scotland, Shami was enjoying his time in and around England. A few days back the cricketer had posted a picture of himself wherein he was getting his ‘vaccination dose’ in the UK. Shami informed that with the second dose, he has now been fully vaccinated.

After the break, the Indian contingent is expected to regroup on July 14 as the Test camp starts from July 15. It is also important to note that all the players will have to undergo COVID tests before they enter the bio-secure bubble.

In the WTC final against New Zealand, Shami had pretty good control over the ball. Though Indian pacers struggled in English conditions, his performance was exceptional. Shami would like to continue his momentum in the Test series against England as India would like to kick start the second cycle of WTC with a win. Shami is one of the bowlers, the Indian team would be banking on to scalp wickets and restrict runs at the same time.

In the upcoming Test series, Shami also has a milestone to achieve. He currently has 184 wickets from 51 Test matches and the player is determined to reach the mark of 200 Test wickets.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here