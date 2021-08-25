Ahead of Headingley Test, Sachin Tendulkar recalls his ‘best memory’ of the venue

The third Test match between India and England will kick off on Wednesday at the Headingley, Leeds. And, ahead of the start of the game, cricket great Sachin Tendulkar has recalled India’s famous win over England in 2002 at the same venue. Reminiscing on the momentous occasion, Tendulkar said that it is one of the most special moments from his over two-decades-long cricketing career. Batting first, India posted a mammoth total of 628 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 180.1 overs before then skipper Sourav Ganguly declared the innings.

India had a tepid start in the game as they lost Virender Sehwag early on. However, after that, India’s number 3, 4 and five – Rahul Dravid (148 runs off 307 balls), Sachin Tendulkar (193 runs off 330 balls) and Sourav Ganguly (128 runs off 167 balls) – scored back to back centuries to take them to a formidable total. Opener Sanjay Bangar also made some valuable contribution with the bat. He scored 68 runs off 236 balls.

In reply to India’s 628, England scored just 273 runs in their first innings and were asked to follow on. In their second innings, England scored 309 runs for the loss of 10 wickets. The hosts lost the match by an innings and 46 runs.

Speaking about the match, Tendulkar said, “The only Test match that I played (at Headingley) was in 2002. I got a hundred.” He added that he has some sort of “attachment” with that game. Tendulkar said it was a tough deck but India did well to put up a strong total and defeat England by a huge margin.

“That is my best memory actually,” Tendulkar said in his latest YouTube video.

On Wednesday, when Virat Kohli-led Team India will take the field, they will look to go 2-0 up against England. India are currently leading the five-match Test series 1-0 after their memorable win at Lord’s.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here