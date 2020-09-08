Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Ahead of IPL 2020, Ice-cool MS Dhoni Looks Focused: CSK Shares Photo

On September 6, the schedule for the 13th edition of the IPL was announced. The cricket tournament will be played in three cities of the UAE – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah — this time.

Trending Desk |September 8, 2020, 7:28 PM IST
Ahead of IPL 2020, Ice-cool MS Dhoni Looks Focused: CSK Shares Photo

Cricket fans around the world are bracing for the moment MS Dhoni would next take the field. While they might have to wait a bit longer to watch Dhoni take his position at the crease or behind the wickets, they can definitely take joy looking at the picture of him that was shared by the Chennai Super Kings.

On Tuesday, the three-time winner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) shared a still of MS Dhoni donning the team’s yellow and blue outfit on Twitter.

Dhoni’s “cool” yet focused eyes seem fixed straight ahead apparently on the incoming delivery. Deservedly, the picture is captioned: “It’s all in the ice”. The clever wordplay was intended to point at his ice cool demeanour.

Having Dhoni back in the game would definitely bring cheer to millions of his fans, who are too upset after his retirement announcement. As captain, Dhoni has steered CSK to numerous victories on the way to three championship titles, making it one of the most successful teams in IPL. In title count, they are just one behind the defending champions – Mumbai Indians.

This year’s edition of the IPL will see the two giants face off in a blockbuster match on the opening day on September 19in Abu Dhabi. Dhoni’s role would be closely watched. His last appearance in international cricket was in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in July 2019.

On September 6, the schedule for the 13th edition of the IPL was announced. The cricket tournament will be played in three cities of the UAE – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah — this time.

This year the tournament is being conducted with special measures in place that will see players tightly follow the Covid-19 guidelines and never leaving out of their safety bubbles. Despite this, last month, a few members of the CSK contingent had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Dubai.

