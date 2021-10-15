Ahead of IPL 2021 Final, David Warner Shares Picture in Chennai Super Kings Jersey

Sunrisers icon David Warner has posted a picture which clearly shows which team he would be supporting tonight when CSK take on KKR in Dubai. Warner, who had a raw deal with SRH after being axed from the post of SRH skipper, shared a picture where he can be seen wearing the yellow jersey. He was not alone as his daughter also gave him company.

Speculations are rife that Warner might not be retained for the upcoming mega auctions where each team can retain at max two players. After what happened with him, it is pretty much clear that the SRH owners are no longer fan of the Australian. He has also said that he is looking forward to lead the two new teams which are going to be part of next year’s IPL.

“I would love nothing more than to represent SunRisers but obviously, that decision is with the owners," he had said. He also told ‘Sports Today’ that getting dropped from captaincy was a bitter pill to swallow. “With the utmost respect for the owners, Trevor Baylis, Laxman, Moody and Murali, when a decision gets made, it has to be a unanimous one. You don’t know who the person is going for you and who isn’t."

“Especially when you have played about 100 games for the franchise, I think I had four bad games in those first five matches in Chennai. It is difficult, a tough pill to swallow. There are still questions to which I think I’ll never get answers, but you have to move on," he added.

