Ahead of IPL 2021, Mike Hesson Reveals RCB’s Wicket-Keeping Options

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) director of cricket, Mike Hesson has revealed that former South African captain AB de Villiers remains a top contender to don the wicket-keeping gloves in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

RCB will open this year’s season when they take on defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 9 in Chennai. AB de Villiers did do the wicket-keeping services for a few matches last year and RCB expect him to do the same as it will render a great balance to the side.

In a video posted on Twitter by RCB, Mike Hesson disclosed that de Villiers loved wicketkeeping last season and wants to continue donning the gloves. “He is a real option,” said Hesson.

He went on to add that they have a number of new wicket-keeping options in the side as they acquired several young players. RCB acquired young Mohammed Azharuddeen and Hesson said that he looked a natural athlete with the gloves and also in the field. Also, RCB have Andhra Pradesh wicket-keeper KS Bharat in the squad who has been part of India’s Test squads and these players give the side a lot of options.

RCB will start training on March 29 for the upcoming edition of the IPL. The former New Zealand coach has already informed that AB de Villiers will arrive on March 28.

“Hesson said that players will be arriving in batches right till April 1. Their newest buy Finn Allen will be playing in T20I in New Zealand on April 1.

“It is very different than the last year where we had everybody together for a long period of time on the back of a period where the guys had not trained or played,” he added.

Meanwhile, de Villiers also delivered a stunning performance with the bat with RCB last season and he accumulated 454 runs from 15 matches. He registered five fifties and averaged 45.40 and had a strike-rate of 158.74. The South African hit 33 fours and 23 sixes last season.