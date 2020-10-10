CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Ahead of National Camp, Pakistan Cricketer Tests Positive For Covid-19

A Pakistan women player has returned positive in the second round of Covid-19 testing, just ahead of the of the team's high-performance camp.

  • IANS
  • Updated: October 10, 2020, 11:10 AM IST
Ahead of National Camp, Pakistan Cricketer Tests Positive For Covid-19

A Pakistan woman cricketer has returned positive in the second round of Covid-19 testing, just ahead of the team's high-performance camp scheduled to begin on Saturday in Karachi.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE |  IPL 2020 SCHEDULE  | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The player, whose identity has not been revealed, has been removed from the bio-secure bubble and placed in self-isolation, stated Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement on Friday.

Additionally, another player and a player support personnel have also been withdrawn from the bio-secure bubble as a precautionary measure after they both showed symptoms of Upper Respiratory Tract Infection.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020, DC vs RR Match at Sharjah Highlights: As it Happened

"The three squad members' progress will be regularly monitored by the PCB's medical panel," the PCB statement read.

"They will be allowed to reintegrate with rest of the squad after complete recovery subject to retesting with negative results as per PCB domestic Covid -19 SOPs," it added.

The camp, which commences at the National Stadium, has been set-up to help the players in their skill and match fitness. The camp serves as an opener of the women's domestic and international cricket season 2020-21.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: In Pics, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 23 in Sharjah

Pakistan women's cricket team last played competitive cricket during the T20 World Cup in March where they bowed out in the group stage itself after winning just one out of four games.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches