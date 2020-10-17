Ahead of Women's T20 Challenge, Cricketer Manasi Joshi Tests Positive for Covid

WOver 40 women cricketers are kept in quarantine close to Mumbai International airport ahead of their departure to UAE for women's t20 challenge. These include the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj. Well, the women's T20 challenge could be a boon for women's cricket. Just like their men counterpart, women cricketers are itching to resume the game they love the most.

So, as soon as the BCCI hinted that there is a possibility of women's t20 challenge, some of the top women cricketers started practicing. But one of them, Manasi Joshi, has tested positive. Manasi, who had represented Velocity squad, declared: Hey guys hope all are doing good. Well I am in home quarantine as I have tested positive. But with god's grace I am doing completely fine."

These players, once they land in Dubai, will be joined by female cricketers of Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, New Zealand and even Thailand. The tournament begins on November 4th and goes on till November 9th.

The players will leave on October 21 by a chartered flight and will undergo three covid-19 tests and will have to undertake six day mandatory quarantine. The foreign players have been instructed to join Indian cricketers at the same time so that the authorities can create a secure bio bubble.

Veterans Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, who have retired from international T20s, will feature again in the tournament. In all likelihood, all four matches will be played in Sharjah, the venue for 12 IPL games which also happens to be the smallest ground among the three IPL venues.

(With PTI inputs)