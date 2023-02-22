Ahead of T20 WC Semifinal vs Australia, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina's Gesture for Harmanpreet Kaur Wins Hearts

Indian women’s cricket team are all set to square off against arch-rivals Australia in the semifinal of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Before the semifinal, however, former World Cup winners Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina have come up with a unique gesture for skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Taking to social media, before the all-important semifinal against Meg Lanning’s side, Yuvraj and Raina shared a video which showed that whenever someone searches for the captain of Indian cricket team, the result only shows the names of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, and not of Harmanpreet Kaur.

While Rohit is leading the Men’s ODI and Test teams, Hardik has donned the responsibility for the T20I side. Harmanpreet meanwhile recently surpassed Rohit by becoming the first player to feature in 150 T20I matches, etching her name in the record books.

ALSO READ|’How Long is too Long’: Iceland Cricket Tweet on Virat Kohli’s Test Century Drought, Indian Fans Respond

Yuvraj and Raina, along with Savita Punia, captain of the Indian women’s hockey team joined hands as they came out in support of Kaur.

Yuvraj urged his followers to come out and support the women’s cricket team.

“If we’ve created this problem, we also have the power to fix it. Let’s do it for women’s cricket! Use this hashtag: #IndianCricketTeamCaptainHarmanpreetKaur on #Twitter #Quora #LinkedIn and #Reddit to spread the word and make a difference!" tweeted the former India all-rounder.

If we’ve created this problem,we also have the power to fix it.Let’s do it for women’s cricket! 🏏💪🏻 Use this hashtag: #IndianCricketTeamCaptainHarmanpreetKaur on #Twitter #Quora #LinkedIn and #Reddit to spread the word and make a difference! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JMn5Cw7Cel — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 21, 2023

Raina meanwhile joined hands and urged his followers to do the same.

“Join the movement. post the video on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Reddit with #IndianCricketTeamCaptainHarmanpreetKaur," he wrote.

Join the movement. post the video on Twitter, LinkedIn, Linkedin or Reddit with#IndianCricketTeamCaptainHarmanpreetKaur pic.twitter.com/HxCeyAIuD6— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 21, 2023

ALSO READ| ‘India Will Win 4-0, Even if it was a 10-Match Series..’ Harbhajan Singh’s Brutal Take on Australia

Punia meanwhile wrote, “Going after a huge cause! Let’s make it happen together #IndianCricketTeamCaptainHarmanpreetKaur."

Going after a huge cause!Lets make it happen together#IndianTeamCaptainHarmanpreetKaur https://t.co/aCkIvLKm97 — Savita Punia (@savitahockey) February 21, 2023

While Harmanpreet has been struggling of late there is no doubt that she has been a legendary figure in women’s cricket, helping the Indian team clinch a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games last year, while also leading her side to the Asia Cup title.

Kaur also took her side to the final of the 2020 T20 World Cup, where they finished as the runners-up and the Indian eves will be looking to make it to their second consecutive final but standing in their way will be holders Australia.

These two sides share a lot of history, but given the promising performances of Renuka Thakur, Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh, the Indian team will hope to come up with a statement performance against the defending champions.

Get the latest Cricket News here