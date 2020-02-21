Ahead of Trump Opening, World's Biggest Cricket Stadium Raises Eyebrows
US President Donald Trump will open the world's biggest cricket stadium in India next week, but critics wonder whether it's just another vanity project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his home state.
Ahead of Trump Opening, World's Biggest Cricket Stadium Raises Eyebrows
US President Donald Trump will open the world's biggest cricket stadium in India next week, but critics wonder whether it's just another vanity project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his home state.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Sat, 22 Feb, 2020
ZIM v BANMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 22 Feb, 2020
WI v SLColombo SSC All Fixtures
Team Rankings