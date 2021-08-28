Ahead of UAE Leg of IPL 2021, CSK's Faf du Plessis Inching Closer to Full Fitness

The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is slated to resume in the UAE from September 19 and the teams have started to assemble. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad was among the first ones to arrive and complete their quarantine period in UAE. Several pictures and videos from CSK’s practice sessions have been shared on the franchise’s official social media pages.

In the latest post shared by the team, it was revealed that opener Faf du Plessis will return to the team for the second leg of IPL 2021.

The Proteas batter has been a vital part of CSK for some time now, producing consistent show with the bat. Apart from batting, he is also known for being a phenomenal fielder.

The hint of his recovery comes as a sigh of relief for the franchise and fans.

Du Plessis had suffered a concussion during the Pakistan Super League earlier this year in June. Due to the injury, the cricketer was ruled out of the tournament and had stayed away from the cricket field for three months. The South African batsman, who was to also lead the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, sat out of the event as well.

However, if the recent social media post of the CSK franchise is to be believed, Du Plessis is recovering well from the injury and is almost ready to be back in action.

Du Pleasing for us to hear 💛Cu So😍n #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁 pic.twitter.com/Tw1sNMBXgY— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) August 27, 2021

Quoting Du Plessis, CSK wrote, “I didn’t expect it to take this long and I also didn’t expect it to be quite as severe. But I feel like I am at the end of it, which really is pleasing for myself.” Sharing cricketer’s comment on his recovery, the franchise captioned the post - “Du Pleasing for us to hear, see you soon.” The Tweet fetched many reactions as fans were delighted on learning the piece of news.

